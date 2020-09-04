Fits/Needs for West Virginia's 2021 Recruiting Class

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff have done a tremendous job early on in the 2021 class. They secured commitments from the top player in the state in offensive tackle Wyatt Milum and also picked up a big time playmaker at wide receiver, Kaden Prather.

Getting into the nuts and bolts of the 2021 class, we're going to talk how the current commits fit into the program and how well the staff has done identifying needs and addressing them.