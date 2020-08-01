Former WVU QB Begins Coaching Career

Earlier this week, former West Virginia quarterback William Crest took a job to be the quarterbacks coach at Concordia Prep in Towson, Maryland.

Crest came to West Virginia expecting to be the next great quarterback in Mountaineer history. Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out and he decided to enter the transfer portal. Shortly after entering the portal, he decided to withdraw his name and return to West Virginia, but to focus on playing wide receiver and special teams.

Crest finished his career at WVU with 29 carries for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and completed 14 of 29 passes for 131 yards and one interception. He also hauled in two receptions for just four yards.

Despite not having quite the impact on the field as many thought he would, Crest exemplified what a good teammate means. He stuck it out and helped his teammates in practice every single day and brought the energy on the sideline during game day. His knowledge of the game is what helped land him his first coaching job and what is likely the first of many years in the coaching profession.

What do you think about Will Crest getting into coaching? How far do you think he will go in the profession? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.