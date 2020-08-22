Freshmen Faces: CB Jaïro Faverus

Recruitment

West Virginia has done a phenomenal job recruiting the European circuit since Neal Brown came to Morgantown and cornerback Jaïro Faverus (6'1", 190 lbs) of Amsterdam, Netherlands is just one of the many examples. Faverus committed to the Mountaineers six months before he even visited campus, but trusted those who helped along with his recruitment that West Virginia was the right place for him. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Penn State, Temple, and a few others.