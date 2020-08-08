MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Freshmen Faces: OL Chris Mayo

Schuyler Callihan

Recruitment

On June 22nd of 2019, West Virginia picked up a huge, no pun intended, commit from offensive lineman Chris Mayo (6'5", 325 lbs) of The Peddie School in New Jersey. Mayo chose the Mountaineers over a slew of Power Five offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Arizona State, Auburn, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia, and several others.

Player Breakdown

Mayo was a big get for West Virginia, flat out. He's as close to college ready as an offensive lineman can get. For his size, he's pretty athletic and rangy and lateral quickness is above average. He played right tackle in high school, but I think he is better served to kick inside to guard. He's more of a downhill blocker that bodies up defenders in the run game. Has some work to do in pass protection, but not bad by any means, just needs some tweaking. 

2020 Outlook

I'll continue to say this for any true freshman offensive lineman that comes to West Virginia - don't expect to play much, if at all. The position is very demanding and even someone as talented as Mayo is, he's not ready to make the leap to the college pace just yet. He may get some playing time sprinkled in here and there in a couple games to get his feet wet, but with a condensed season, I wouldn't be shocked if he didn't see the field at all in 2020. With that said, he has a very bright future in Morgantown.

What are your expectations for Chris Mayo in 2020? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Area 304+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CHAT ROOM: Possible Transfer Options, '21 Class, Kendall or Doege?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Gyorko Has a Big Night for the Brewers

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

2021 Commit to arrive early

Cmoyer113

by

Doug Johnson

Miami DE Greg Rousseau to sit out season

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

LB Grad transfer possibility

Cmoyer113

by

Schuyler Callihan

Some insight on a Big 12 start date

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

FCS All American transfer?!!?

Cmoyer113

by

Christopher Hall

USA Today preseason coaches poll:

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

Update: Football Conference formats

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

Update: CFB players who have opted out of the 2020 season

Christopher Hall