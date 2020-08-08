Freshmen Faces: OL Chris Mayo

Recruitment

On June 22nd of 2019, West Virginia picked up a huge, no pun intended, commit from offensive lineman Chris Mayo (6'5", 325 lbs) of The Peddie School in New Jersey. Mayo chose the Mountaineers over a slew of Power Five offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Arizona State, Auburn, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia, and several others.

Player Breakdown

Mayo was a big get for West Virginia, flat out. He's as close to college ready as an offensive lineman can get. For his size, he's pretty athletic and rangy and lateral quickness is above average. He played right tackle in high school, but I think he is better served to kick inside to guard. He's more of a downhill blocker that bodies up defenders in the run game. Has some work to do in pass protection, but not bad by any means, just needs some tweaking.

2020 Outlook

I'll continue to say this for any true freshman offensive lineman that comes to West Virginia - don't expect to play much, if at all. The position is very demanding and even someone as talented as Mayo is, he's not ready to make the leap to the college pace just yet. He may get some playing time sprinkled in here and there in a couple games to get his feet wet, but with a condensed season, I wouldn't be shocked if he didn't see the field at all in 2020. With that said, he has a very bright future in Morgantown.

