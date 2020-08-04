Freshmen Faces: TE Charles Finley

Recruitment

On August 16th, 2019, Charles Finley put an end to his recruitment by choosing West Virginia. Finley noted that the relationship with his lead recruiter, Travis Trickett, played a big role in his decision. Some other schools tried to make a play for him late in the game, but were ultimately unable to flip him. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Boston College, Connecticut, East Carolina, Maryland, Rutgers, and a few others.

Player Breakdown

Finley is a very promising prospect that could become a budding star at the tight end position down the road for West Virginia. He has strong hands, is very physical, and can absorb hits without being knocked off his route. Finley runs sharp routes and gets out of his break fairly quickly, while maintaining his speed throughout the entirety of the route. What most will overlook about his game is his ability to block - it's solid. Being a receiving tight end is one thing, but being the complete package makes it a lot easier to see the field and earn a key role in the offense.

2020 Outlook

As for many of these incoming freshmen, I think Neal Brown will try to get a little bit of playing time for Finley. It may be one game, it may be four. However, I fully expect Finley to be able to retain his redshirt.

What are your expectations for Charles Finley in 2020? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!

