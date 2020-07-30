Freshmen Faces: WR Reese Smith

Recruitment

On March 4th, 2019, Neal Brown secured a commitment from his alma mater at Boyle County High School in Danville, Kentucky in wide receiver Reese Smith. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee, Troy, UAB, and several others. Smith told Mountaineer Maven that his relationship and trust in Neal Brown is what sold him on the program and obviously the connection the two have being from Danville.

Player Breakdown/Player Comparison

Smith is just fast. There's no other way to put it. When the ball is in his hands, special things happen. He does really well in the quick passing game and is a tough tackle in space. Once he clears the second level, he's off to the races - not too many folks are going to be able to catch him. He could develop into a home run threat later in his career, but I would expect much of his impact will be felt in the short game/screen game.

Player comparison: Andy Isabella/Bryce Treggs

2020 Outlook

Even with a fairly deep wide receivers room in 2020, I can see Reese Smith vying for playing time and potentially having a similar season to what Winston Wright Jr. had as a true freshman last year. If he has a slow start, then a redshirt could be in play, but I don't see that being the case - at least as of now.

