Gems, Busts, & Clunkers of the 2015 Recruiting Class

GEMS - Players that either lived up to or exceeded expectations and played a big role in WVU's success

CB Rasul Douglas (JUCO)

As a junior, Douglas didn't have much of an impact on the WVU defense. He arrived on campus late and had to use most of the season to catch up on the scheme and playbook. By the time the next season rolled around, Douglas was primed for a breakout season and that's exactly what happened. He proved to be one of the nation's best corners and led the entire country with eight interceptions in 2016.

2016 honors

All-Big 12 First Team

WR David Sills V

When he came to West Virginia, Sills V was expected to be the Mountaineers' future at quarterback. He spent his whole life working and developing as a quarterback and even committed to USC at the age of 13. Halfway through his freshman season head coach Dana Holgorsen met with him and the two agreed to let him play wide receiver so that he could help the team right away. He caught the game-winning touchdown against Arizona State in the Cactus Bowl but decided to transfer to El Camino College to chase his dream of being a college quarterback. After one season at El Camino, Sills V came back to West Virginia and immediately became one of the best receivers in the country and formed a great connection with QB Will Grier. He finished his career with 132 receptions for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns.

2017 Honors

2017 Biletnikoff Award Finalist

Earned All-Ameri==can honors, including three first-team selections, five second-team, and two third-team honors

Big 12 Conference First-Team selection (AP, ESPN.com, coaches)

2018 Honors

Two-time All-Big 12 First-Team Selection (2018, 2017)

AFCA, Walter Camp All-American (Second Team)

AP All-American (Third Team)

Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

LB David Long Jr.

From the first few snaps of his career, you could tell David Long was going to develop into a star linebacker. He made a smooth adjustment to the college level and quickly became one of WVU's best defenders. Long finished his career with 252 tackles, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He also currently sits 3rd in program history with 40 tackles for loss.

2017 honors

Pro Football Focus All-American Second Team

All-Big 12 Conference First Team (ESPN.com)

All-Big 12 Conference Second Team (Athlon Sports)

All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention (Coaches)

2018 honors

Earned All-America Second-Team honors by AP, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, and The Athletic

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (Coaches, AP)

All-Big 12 First Team (AP, Coaches, Phil Steele)

Butkus Award semifinalist

WR Gary Jennings

Jennings did not see much action during his first two years on campus but really shined once Will Grier arrived in 2017. In the final two years of his career, Jennings exploded for 2,013 yards and 14 touchdowns on 151 receptions. He was named to the All-Big 12 Conference Second Team in 2017 and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2018.

OT Colton McKivitz

McKivitz was a rock at right tackle at the beginning of his career before switching over to the left side in 2019 for his senior season. McKivitz wasn't one of the highest-rated recruits in this class but turned out to be one of the most productive players. Following his time at WVU, McKivitz was selected in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

2019 honors

2019 Walter Camp All-America Second Team

2019 Associated Press All-America Third Team

2019 Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year

2019 All-Big 12 Conference First Team

WR Ka'Raun White (JUCO)

Expectations were high for Ka'Raun after everyone saw what his older brother, Kevin did in a Mountaineer uniform. Those expectations rose again after former head coach Dana Holgorsen said that Ka'Raun was ahead of Kevin during his first year with the team. Ka'Raun was unable to top Kevin's numbers but did have a 1,000-yard season with 12 touchdowns as a senior. He also made two unforgettable touchdown grabs in 2017 that helped WVU to a pair of wins. A jump ball in the end zone in the huge comeback against Texas Tech and a touchdown at the end of the first half at Kansas State when Grier completed a hail mary to White as the clock hit triple zeroes.

BUSTS - Never made a big impact or left the team without ever seeing playing time

CB Tyrek Cole

Coming out of high school, Cole was West Virginia's highest-rated recruit. He was expected to come in and make an impact immediately. Unfortunately, Cole had some off-the-field issues which led to his departure from the program.

DE Stone Wolfley

Wolfley came to West Virginia as a tight end but made the switch to defensive end early in his career. He appeared in 37 career games and was mainly a depth and special teams player.

ATH Jordan Adams

There was never much of a path for playing time early on for Adams which led to his transfer down to the junior college level at Arizona Western. Then, he wound up at UMass to finish his career.

DE Larry Jefferson (JUCO)

West Virginia needed to add a veteran pass rusher after the departure of Shaq Riddick. Jefferson was expected to be that guy to come in and immediately fight for a starting role. However, he was charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine which led to his arrest, then his departure from the program.

CB Kevin Williams

Williams was a super athletic, hard-hitting defensive back in high school that had the looks of being a multi-year starter at WVU. However, he only saw action in five games over his three years and decided to transfer out. Sadly, Williams passed away last spring.

QB Chris Chugunov

Chugunov was thrown into action when Will Grier was injured his finger in 2017 against Texas. He also started the next game vs Oklahoma and really struggled in both outings. For his career, he went 45/95 (47%) for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He transferred to Ohio State where he backed up Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields.

OL Ja'HShaun Seider

Ja'HShaun is the younger brother of former West Virginia running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider. He redshirted his freshman season and did not see any action in 2016. He transferred to Eastern Kentucky for the final three years of his career.

OL Alec Shriner



Shriner got some work on both the offensive and defensive line while at WVU but never had an opportunity to see the field. He transferred to Saint Francis (PA) of the FCS.

DE Xavier Pegues (JUCO)

Pegues had very little impact on the WVU defense throughout his three years. He appeared in six games and made just 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

ATH Deamonte Lindsay

Martinsburg, WV native Deamonte Lindsay rarely saw the field during his time at WVU. He was mainly used as a depth and special teams player.

CLUNKERS - Those that had to retire from the game due to injuries or had injury-riddled careers.

OL Rob Dowdy

Dowdy had great size and athleticism which had a lot of people thinking he would land on the starting unit at some point in his career but it never happened. After struggling to stay on the field due to back injuries, Dowdy left the team and began to focus on school.

TWEENERS - Had some productive years but not at an extremely high level

WR Jovon Durante

Durante began his WVU career with a bang by hauling in a 41-yard touchdown for his first catch as a Mountaineer in the 1st quarter of the 2015 season opener vs Georgia Southern. He never materialized into being a go-to guy in Holgorsen's offense and eventually transferred to Florida Atlantic. In three seasons with WVU, Durante totaled 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns.

OL Matt Jones

Jones took over as the starting center for WVU in 2016 and was rock solid for two years. However, he made the surprising decision to transfer closer back home and play at Youngstown State for his final season.

DE Adam Shuler

Shuler had two productive seasons as a starter on the Mountaineer defense combining for 71 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks but transferred to Florida after the 2017 season so that he could partake in track and field as well. Solid player but wasn't a huge loss for WVU.

