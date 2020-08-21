INSIDE SCOOP: "Colton McKivitz Looks Like a Future Starter"

A few months ago, former West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

As a senior in 2019, McKivitz made the switch from right tackle to left tackle replacing Yodny Cajuste and the move paid off in big dividends. McKivitz went on to win Co-Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and also earned First-Team All-Big 12 and AP Third-Team All-America honors.