List of Recruits Expected to be at WVU's Gold & Blue Camp

Some big time names are expected to be in Morgantown on Monday.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

The West Virginia coaching staff will be hosting their Gold & Blue camp today and will have several big names on hand. Below is a list of recruits that we have compiled who are expected to participate in Monday's camp.

Note: Some recruits may not show while some recruits may show up that are not on this list.

2022 Recruits

2022 QB Zion Turner (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Offers: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Pitt, Southern Miss, Toledo.

2022 QB Bryson Singer (Parkersburg, WV)

Offers: Mount Mary, Bluefield State, West Virginia State.

2022 WR Aaron Rice (Farmington, MI)

Offers: Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Navy.

2022 WR Koen Entringer (Huron, MI)

Offers: Eastern Kentucky, Howard, Morgan State, Youngstown State.

2022 WR Jameel Gardner (Detroit, MI)

Offers: Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Toledo, Youngstown State.

2022 OL Jackson Pruitt (Detroit, MI)

Offers: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Toledo, Tulsa, Western Michigan.

2022 OT Jonathan Harder (Delaware, OH)

Offers: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Toledo, Youngstown State.

2022 DL Joey Thede (Detroit, MI)

Offers: Air Force, Akron, Central Michigan, Toledo.

2022 CB Jaris McIntosh (Lakeview, MI)

Offers: Air Force, Akron, Arkansas State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss, Toledo.

2023 Recruits

2023 RB Ike Daniels (Stafford, VA)

Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

2023 RB Cole Cabana (Dexter, MI)

Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Louisville, Marshall, Syracuse.

2023 WR Edward Combs (Satellite Beach, FL)

Offers: Arkansas, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

2023 OT Mason Ludwig (East Liverpool, OH)

Offers: Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami (OH), Toledo.

2023 DL Joel Starlings (Richmond, VA)

Offers: Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, West Virginia.

2023 DL Bruce Williams (Ann Arbor, MI)

Offers: Bowling Green, Louisville, Marshall, Purdue, West Virginia.

2023 LB Cole Olsztyn (Detroit, MI)

Offers: Louisville, Marshall, Toledo, Youngstown State.

2024 Recruits

2024 WR David Washington Jr. (Philadelphia, PA)

Offers: Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Temple, West Virginia.

2024 DL Brandon Davis-Swain (West Bloomfield, MI)

Offers: Bowling Green, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee.

2024 LB Kari Jackson (West Bloomfield, MI)

Offers: Bowling Green, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee.

2024 CB Jamir Benjamin (West Bloomfield, MI)

Offers: Bowling Green

2024 ATH Mekhai White (King George, VA)

Offers: N/A

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.