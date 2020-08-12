Predicting Every Game on WVU's Revised Football Schedule

Wednesday morning, the Big 12 conference released a revised football schedule for the fall as it plans to "move forward" with playing the season amid the pandemic. With the new slate set, we predict each game's outcome, assuming the season is played.

9/12 vs Eastern Kentucky: Win

Year two of the Neal Brown era starts off with a bang as they will collect a win against FCS foe Eastern Kentucky. Things will almost certainly look rusty on all three sides of the ball, but there is too much talent on West Virginia's roster to drop the season opener. A strong second half will boost the Mountaineers to 1-0.

9/26 @ Oklahoma State: Loss

The Pokes could very well be one of the best teams in the Big 12 in 2020. Led by quarterback Spencer Sanders and running back Chuba Hubbard, the Oklahoma State offense will be problematic for defensive coordinators throughout the league. With West Virginia having a changing of the guard on the defensive staff, I give the Cowboys' potent offense the edge.

10/3 vs Baylor: Win

I love the competitiveness of Charlie Brewer and think he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. With that said, a lot of last year's talent that surrounded him is now gone. Couple that with a new coaching staff and it spells a rebuilding year for the Bears. West Virginia should be able to outscore Baylor in the friendly confines of Mountaineer Field.

10/17 vs Kansas: Win

Despite the Mountaineers having Kansas' number, there haven't been very many blowouts as of late. The Jayhawks have played West Virginia tight and they will continue to get better under the leadership of Les Miles. However, I don't think they're taking a huge step this year, so I'm giving the W to Neal Brown's squad.

10/24 @ Texas Tech: Win

Lubbock is a tough place to play. But with potentially no fans in attendance, it creates a more level playing field. The Red Raiders have a few offensive playmakers, but they will be fighting tooth and nail to stay out of 10th place in the Big 12 with Kansas. West Virginia rides out to a 4-1 start.

10/31 vs Kansas State: Win

This is a game that I could see going either way, but at this point of the season, West Virginia's offense should be clicking and I would think they would have found their identity defensively. This is a game where Leddie Brown could propel the team to victory by playing smash-mouth football in between the tackles. The offensive line has to come to play for that to happen, of course.

11/7 @ Texas: Loss

Sam Ehlinger could be the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the fact of the matter is, Texas' roster is in a better position than West Virginia's. However, I do think the Mountaineers play a tightly contested game and fall short in the fourth quarter.

11/14 vs TCU: Loss

I think the close loss at Texas bites West Virginia the following week against TCU. Not to mention, the Horned Frogs haven't forgotten about last year's game where they were eliminated from bowl eligibility by losing to the Mountaineers.

11/28 vs Oklahoma: Win

You know what? This is 2020 - the year that craziness happens. So why not predict that craziest of all crazy takes. Oklahoma reloads on offense every year and that will be no different with Spencer Rattler at quarterback. West Virginia is coming in playing ticked off having dropped two in a row and now they get to take it out on the Sooners. 2020 at its best.

12/5 @ Iowa State: Loss

The hangover game. After grabbing a huge win over the Sooners, West Virginia stumbles in the final week of the season in Ames. Brock Purdy is a rock solid quarterback and will give the Mountaineer defense trouble all day long.

Overall record: 6-4 (5-4)

Should the season take place as scheduled, what record do you project West Virginia finishing with? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

