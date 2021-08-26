Projecting Which Freshmen Will Redshirt in 2021

WVU head coach Neal Brown stated a couple of weeks ago that they would wait until August 25th to start making decisions on which freshmen they will choose to redshirt. Today, I predict which guys will receive a redshirt and explain why.

Will not redshirt: RB Justin Johnson Jr., WR Kaden Prather, OT Wyatt Milum, S Aubrey Burks, S Davis Mallinger, S Saint McLeod

Will redshirt:

QB Will Crowder

With Doege returning as the starter and Greene having experience serving as his backup, there's no need for Crowder to appear in a game this fall, let alone more than four games.

TE Victor Wikstrom

This dude is as strong as an ox and will only continue to get bigger by spending more time with Mike Joseph. He's got some areas of his game that need to be fine-tuned and the Mountaineers aren't pressed to get him on the field.

TE Treylan Davis

Davis isn't much of a receiving threat at the moment but that will develop over time. He's an exceptional blocker which could give him an opportunity to see the field in 2022. With Mike O'Laughlin and TJ Banks back, WVU can redshirt him and work on his effectiveness in the passing game.

OT Tomas Rimac

WVU has a number of good tackles already on the roster with Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard, Parker Moorer, Wyatt Milum, and John Hughes. Rimac is one of my favorite players to watch from the 2021 class mainly because I believe he was severely underrecruited. He'll get to sit and develop behind some elite talent and won't have to be thrown to the wolves early in his career.

DL Brayden Dudley

Like Rimac, Dudley was severely underrecruited but is someone that I see developing into a very solid defender. I'm not sure where exactly his future is, however. Is he a defensive end? A linebacker? A bandit? This redshirt year will give the coaching staff time to see where he best fits as he grows into his body.

DL Edward Vesterinen

Very few considered Vesterinen as someone who would see action as a true freshman but the coaching staff has been pleased with the progress he has made since arriving onto campus. Although he could play, I believe the staff wants to save that year of eligibility, especially if Jalen Thornton and Sean Martin prove to be quality depth players.

DL Hammond Russell

Neal Brown mentioned Russell the other day as a guy that's been showing some good signs and could be ready to play this year. I could see him playing in four games and then taking a redshirt. He's a versatile defensive lineman that can line up both inside and outside.

LB Ja'Corey Hammett

If it weren't for Hammett tearing his ACL in his senior season, I would say he'd be playing in games for the Mountaineers this fall. Hammett has the speed and physicality to make an impact immediately upon his return.

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Wilson-Lamp is still learning how to play the cornerback position after spending much of his high school career focusing on playing wide receiver. He has the speed and the ball skills to see the field as a freshman but he has to get a better feel for moving backward and communicating in coverage.

