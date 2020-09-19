Quick Thoughts on Oklahoma State's Struggles vs Tulsa

Next Saturday, West Virginia (1-0) will travel to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys to open up Big 12 play. Today, the Cowboys were 21-point favorites over Tulsa but struggled to get anything going on the offensive side once quarterback Spencer Sanders went out with an injury. Does this outing mean that West Virginia has a better chance to knock off No. 11 Oklahoma State next week? Well, let's take a look at what we saw from the Cowboys today.

Strengths