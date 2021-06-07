Recruits Expected to be at WVU's Take Me Home Camp
The first week of June has already been a busy, yet productive one for the West Virginia coaching staff. They hosted the Mountaineer Made camp on June 1st, then hosted a number of 2021 recruits for an official visit over the weekend. This week, the staff will hold another camp on Monday and then another set of recruits for an official visit this weekend.
Below is a list of recruits that are expected to attend today's Mountaineer Made camp.
2022 DL Hero Kanu (6'5", 295 lbs) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
2023 OT Lucas Simmons (6'7", 300 lbs) of Clearwater, FL via Sweden
Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Louisville, UMass, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Penn State, South Carolina, South Florida, West Virginia
2023 QB Will Prichard (6'1", 200 lbs) of West Palm Beach, FL
Offers: Arizona, Auburn, East Carolina, Utah, UTSA, Vanderbilt, Wyoming
2023 TE Theo Melin (6'6", 242 lbs) of Sweden
Offers: Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Arizona State, Kansas State
2022 TE Philip Okonkwo (6'5", 235 lbs) of Germany
Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic
2023 DL Thomas Collins (6'1", 260 lbs) of Sweden
Offers: Florida Atlantic, Penn State
2023 ATH Dante Lovett (6'1", 190 lbs) of Hyattsville, MD
Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati
2023 LB Amaru Chikeme (6'2", 235 lbs) of Germany
Offers: N/A
2023 QB Harper Conroy (6'5", 195 lbs) of South Park, PA
Offers: N/A
