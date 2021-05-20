Top 10 Defensive Targets for WVU in the 2022 Recruiting Class

DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia

Analysis: Jones Jr. is a natural pass rusher. He brings a lot of speed off the edge and can get after the quarterback as a stand-up edge rusher or with his hand in the dirt. Has the ability to play BANDIT or defensive end in WVU's system depending on how his body fills out. Won't be too surprising to see Jones Jr. have a similar impact as a true freshman as Akheem Mesidor did in 2020.

DE Selah Brown (Louisville, KY)

Top 10: Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Illinois, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Analysis: Brown is a solid pass rusher but has the most impact as a run stopper. He clogs up gaps really well and creates a lot of havoc in the backfield. Brown is a very versatile player playing both inside and out but looks more natural on the inside as a defensive tackle.

DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (Middletown, DE)

Top 8: Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, South Carolina, Iowa, Duke, West Virginia

Analysis: Durojaiye is a lean 6'5", 250 lbs. He looks like he still has some room to add on weight and play at a high level. The talent and skills are there but some areas of his game need to be cleaned up such as angles on blitzes and working with low pad level. I don't see him assuming a big role early in his career but should be a major contributor by year three.

LB Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge (Montreal, QC, CAN)

Top 8: Howard, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Boston College, Nebraska, Syracuse, Rutgers, West Virginia

Analysis: Excellent tackler in space, makes a good read on the ball, and blows up the screen game to the running backs consistently. Kolenge is a hard-hitter but does need to improve his pass coverage skills over the middle of the field to become a complete player.

LB Mekhi Mason (Opa Locka, FL)

Top 7: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt, Florida State, Syracuse, West Virginia

Analysis: Mason does a great job of flying from sideline to sideline and making tackles all over the field. Has the speed to track down a runner from the opposite side of the field or catch up to one that is ten or so yards ahead.

S Steven Sannieniola (Gaithersburg, MD)

Top 6: Purdue, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Duke, West Virginia

Visit to WVU: June 11th-13th

Analysis: Sannieniola had just a two-game junior season due to the pandemic and didn't have a chance to really showcase his coverage skills. He has a good feel for sniffing out the run and cleaning things up in the back end when plays reach the third level of the defense.

S Mumu Bin-Wahad (Loganville, GA)

Top 10: Arizona State, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Central Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech

Visit to WVU: June 4th-6th

Analysis: Bin-Wahad can play both safety and corner but projects to be a corner at the next level. He's very solid in press coverage as he runs stride for stride with his receivers and typically wins the battle within the first five yards to fight for positioning. Also has really good hands which help him make plays on the ball downfield.

DB Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI)

Top 15: Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, West Virginia

Analysis: Tough, physical defensive back that can be labeled as a hard-hitter. Has very good hands thanks to being a two-way player. He's a very reliable receiver so the option could be there to flip him to the other side of the ball if needed. However, I'd expect him to earn a role on the defensive side and maybe have a chance to return kicks.

DB Christion Stokes (Harper Woods, MI)

Top 7: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa, Toledo, West Virginia

Visit to WVU: June 4th-6th

Analysis: Stokes is a vicious hitter who seeks contact. He plays much bigger than his size indicates (6'1", 185 lbs) and has some explosiveness in his hits. He plays with quick hips and defends the boundary extremely well. With his physicality, he could move inside to cover the slot but will need to add some weight to take over that responsibility full-time at the next level.

S Jacolby Spells (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 5: Syracuse, Indiana, Miami, Georgia, West Virginia

Visit to WVU: June 4th-6th

Analysis: Spells is labeled as a safety but really fits best at corner. He is well-advanced in his technique and has been coached up well at the high school level. Spells plays aggressively and at a high speed. He'll be playing as a true freshman wherever he ends up.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.