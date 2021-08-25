Updated WVU Depth Chart Projection - Defense

DE: Taijh Alston, Lanell Carr, Taurus Simmons, Hammond Russell

Alston has had back-to-back season-ending injuries but he has cemented himself as a starter once again. Lanell Carr has been tabbed as the Mountaineers' most natural pass rusher while Taurus Simmons has shown some positive signs as well. Those three are the most likely to see the field. Russell has a chance but he could benefit from a redshirt season.

DT: Dante Stills, Darel Middleton, Jalen Thornton, Sean Martin

I'm not exactly sure where Tennessee transfer Darel Middleton will end up but there's a good chance that he rotates in at all three defensive line spots. The staff loves his versatility and size and believes he can be a factor deeper into the season. As for Jalen Thornton and Sean Martin, Neal Brown and Jordan Lesley have said they need those guys to be contributors.

NT: Akheem Mesidor, Jordan Jefferson, Edward Vesterinen

Mesidor is flourishing in his new role after serving as a defensive end last season. He led the team in 2020 with 5.5 sacks as a true freshman. He will be backed up by Jordan Jefferson who has some experience from the 2019 season. True freshman Edward Vesterinen is further along than the staff thought he would be so there's a chance he could see the field.

BANDIT: VanDarius Cowan, Jared Bartlett, Eddie Watkins

WVU is in really good shape at bandit with both Cowan and Bartlett developing into high-quality pass rushers. Cowan has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career but if he can stay on the field, Lesley would like to use he and Bartlett on opposite sides on 3rd downs.

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens OR James Thomas

Chandler-Semedo is moving from WILL to MIKE which seems to be a better fit. Maine transfer Deshawn Stevens will be able to come in and spell Chandler-Semedo for a few reps here and there but the two could be put on the field together in obvious running down situations.

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon, Devell Washington, Jairo Faverus

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley will give Exree Loe a chance to start after serving as a quality special teamer and quality backup backer to this point in his career. Penn State transfer Lance Dixon is super athletic and could push Loe for the starting job once he gets a firm grasp of the defense.

LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

Nicktroy Fortune has this spot all locked up but unlike last year, he will be able to come off the field and take a few snaps off to catch his breath. He and Dreshun Miller played almost every snap last year but now that Daryl Porter Jr. is ready to contribute, that won't be necessary.

RCB: Jackie Matthews, Charles Woods, Caleb Coleman

After spending his first year in the system learning and developing, Jackie Matthews is ready to take over a starting role. Similar to the other corner spot, WVU has some depth here with Charles Woods and Caleb Coleman. Woods transferred in from Illinois State while Coleman is still adjusting to his jump from the JUCO level.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Davis Mallinger

Addae is clearly the starter and is looking to follow up a tremendous junior season where he totaled 66 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. Davis Mallinger's speed will allow him to be a factor on special teams but will have to ease into a role defensively.

CAT: Sean Mahone, Kerry Martin Jr.

Sean Mahone is a sound football player that does all the little things. He may not be the most flashy player in the back end of a defense, but he's reliable. Having Kerry Martin Jr. back after opting out last season will give the position a huge boost.

SPEAR: Scottie Young, Aubrey Burks, Saint McLeod

When you lose a player like Tykee Smith to the transfer portal, it can be a huge blow to a team. Fortunately, WVU already had his replacement on the roster in the form of former All-PAC 12 performer, Scottie Young. I don't expect much of a dropoff in production at this position despite Smith's departure.

