Updated WVU Depth Chart Projection - Offense

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

Doege has made several strides this offseason and the coaching staff is expecting big things from him in 2021. Greene will serve as his backup while true freshman Will "Goose" Crowder will likely take a redshirt. Most years, the quarterback order is a little up in the air, but the plan seems clear this fall.

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., A'varius Sparrow

I'm sure the coaching staff would love to turn around and hand the ball off to Leddie Brown 250-300 times in a season but that won't do them any good. They have to establish depth in the backfield to keep Brown fresh all season long. Mathis is locked into the No. 2 spot while A'varius Sparrow is trying to hold off the true freshmen Justin Johnson Jr. Johnson and Sparrow may split duties as RB3 but I'll give the edge to Johnson. The staff is a little disappointed with Sparrow's development while Johnson is way ahead of the game.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

The Mountaineers have a good situation at the 'X' with Ford-Wheaton ready for a breakout season and Prather, a promising youngster learning behind him. Ford-Wheaton will see the majority of the reps but Prather will be involved as well.

WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale, Sean Ryan, Sam Brown

The battle at the 'Z' spot is going to spill over into the regular season. Sean Ryan and Isaiah Esdale have been jockeying for the starting spot all camp long, however, neither one has really separated themselves. They both bring a ton of experience to the table and can be viewed as a reliable 3rd option in the passing game. Sam Brown has a bright future ahead of him but the coaches are still working with him to develop consistency.

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

These two guys can flat-out fly. Neal Brown believes Wright is "primed" for a breakout season in which he could be tabbed as one of the top receivers in the Big 12. Smith will be able to give Wright a breather when needed and there shouldn't be much of a drop in production.

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

Sam James has a high ceiling but has failed to put it all together to this point in his career. Drops have been a big problem for him over his first two seasons and if he can straighten that issue out, he could turn into a problem for opposing defenses. Malashevich was recently awarded a scholarship after spending the first two years of his career as a walk-on. He's been one of Neal's favorites since he arrived, so it'll be interesting to see how much run he actually gets at receiver. I would still expect to see most of his playing time come on special teams.

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks, Charles Finley

The tight end room isn't where WVU wants it to be but it's getting there. O'Laughlin has been banged up in fall camp and there's no sign as to whether or not he will be a go for week one against Maryland. If he were to miss the season opener, Banks would slide right in his place and Finley would bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart.

LT: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Yates returns as the starter while former Virginia transfer Ja'Quay Hubbard appears to be the clear backup. Offensive line coach Matt Moore likes Hubbard's effort and energy and believes that he will be able to contribute this fall if needed.

LG: James Gmiter, Nick Malone, Donovan Beaver

The surprise here is Nick Malone, a walk-on, listed as the backup. Moore feels really good about where he is in his development and the walk-on tag won't keep him from being Gmiter's backup. The Morgantown native has done nothing but impress the coaching staff since he arrived.

C: Zach Frazier, James Gmiter, Jordan White

Frazier moves from guard to center or should I say, moved back from guard to center. Frazier is the only true center on the roster but Gmiter and White have been taking reps there and both have done exceptionally well. That said, neither will be snapping the ball as long as Frazier remains healthy.

RG: Doug Nester, Jordan White

This has been one of the better battles of fall camp but experience is starting to win out. Nester is too good of a talent to not be in the starting lineup. White is promising but he will have to wait his turn.

RT: Parker Moorer, Wyatt Milum, John Hughes

Moore said last week that Moorer and Milum are in a "dog fight" for the starting right tackle job. Moorer has been getting rave reviews from the staff over the past year or so and once again, I believe experience will win out. Milum will be rotated into the game every now and then and could eventually take over as the start. To start the season, I'm going with Moorer.

