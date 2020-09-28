West Virginia Now Has a Solid One-Two Punch at RB in 2021 Class

The West Virginia coaching staff has done a tremendous job thus far with recruiting the 2021 class, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

Last night, the Mountaineers picked up the commitment of running back Justin Johnson Jr. of Edwardsville, Illinois who also had offers from Cal, Michigan State, Minnesota, Louisville, Washington State, and several other offers. Johnson's commitment makes him the 2nd running back in West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class, joining Jaylen Anderson of Perry, Ohio.