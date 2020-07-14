SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Anderson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jaylen Anderson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

Position: Running Back/Defensive Back

School: Perry (Ohio)

Committed to: West Virginia

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Physically prepared for the Big 12 as a senior. Will need to maintain if anything on the collegiate level.

Athleticism: He can line up at running back, slot, take the jet sweep for 80 yards, whatever you want. As physically impressive as any bigger back in the class considering he added value out of the backfield. Great ball skills for someone this size.

Instincts: Just a football player. He plays all over the field for Perry High School and does so with elite athleticism at each position. He has great patience and can make the first defender miss at all times.

Polish: Physically ready to play on the Power 5 level from the moment he steps foot onto a college campus. He catches the ball well, he makes defenders miss, he has the burst required to run away from defenders, and he has above average vision.

Bottom Line: Anderson is put together similarly to Georgia signee Kendall Milton from the 2020 class, only shorter. This is a back that will move up to the 220-225 pound range and maintain his elite level of athleticism. This type of do-it-all back is everything college coaches are looking for in today’s game of football.