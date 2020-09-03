True Freshmen Who Will Be Difference Makers in 2020

Neal Brown's first actual signing class was a pretty impressive one to say the least. He and his staff were able to snag some of the top talent not only in the state, but in the country. Although the recruiting class did not finish as a top 25 class according to most scouting services, it was considered one of the best classes in school history.

Over the last month or so, many newcomers have been impressing the coaching staff and for a team that is still fairly young, several true freshmen are going to have an opportunity to play and make an imapct early in their career.