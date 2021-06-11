List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU This Weekend

Several big names expected to be in Morgantown over the next few days.

The West Virginia coaching staff is getting set to host their 2nd official visit weekend from June 11th-13th. The first weekend of official visits produced three commitments for the Mountaineers' 2022 recruiting class, two of which have yet to go public.

This weekend, several top targets are expected to be on campus in Morgantown for the three-day trip. Below is a list of those who are scheduled to be on hand.

QB Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, AZ) - 6'2", 215 lbs

Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, South Florida, Utah, Washington State, West Virginia.

RB Justin Williams (Dallas, GA) - 6'0", 200 lbs

Offers: Akron, Arkansas, Buffalo, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Liberty, Louisville, Memphis, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, USF, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, West Virginia.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL) - 6'1", 190 lbs

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Old Dominion, Syracuse, UNLV, West Virginia.

WR Omar Cooper (Indianapolis, IN) - 6'1", 175 lbs

Offers: Arkansas, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kent State, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Western Michigan, Wisconsin, West Virginia.

WR Kevin Thomas (Philadelphia, PA) - 6'3", 190 lbs

Offers: Arizona State, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia.

TE Corbin Page (Huntington, WV) - 6'5", 260 lbs

Offers: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Louisville, Marshall, Oregon, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

OT Landon Livingston (Leo, IN) - 6'4", 280 lbs

Offers: Arizona State, Ball State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Toledo, Tulane, West Virginia.

OT Trent Ramsey (Tarpon Springs, FL) - 6'5", 275 lbs

Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, California, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Liberty, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, UCF, USF, West Virginia.

DL Selah Brown (Louisville, KY) - 6'2", 250 lbs

Offers: Boston College, Kentucky, Illinois, Liberty, Louisville, Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, West Virginia.

LB Travious Lathan (Miami, FL) - 6'2", 202 lbs

Offers: Akron, Arizona State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Florida International, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Utah State, Virginia, West Virginia.

CB Ryland Gandy (Buford, GA) - 6'0", 170 lbs

Offers: Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, UCF, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

S Steven Sannieniola (Gaithersburg, MD) - 6'2", 180 lbs

Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, Purdue, Toledo, Vanderbilt Virginia, West Virginia.

2023 visitors

WR Ejani Shakur (Pennsauken, NJ) - 6'1", 180 lbs

Offers: Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia.

S Khalil Ali (Pennsauken, NJ) - 6'1", 190 lbs

Offers: Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia.

