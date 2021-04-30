Area304+: 2022 WR Shawn Miller Talks WVU Visit, Top Schools + Decision Timeline

The Mountaineers seem to be in good position for the talented WR.

Class of 2022 wide receiver Shawn Miller (6'1", 190 lbs) of IMG Academy was on hand for West Virginia's spring game last week and came away impressed with what he saw.

"I enjoyed the game, the fans, and the environment. I feel like I can fit well into their air raid offense and make an impact early," Miller said. "The environment and fans have a lot of energy and are unique and fanatical to their football program."

Back in late February, Miller released his top five schools which consisted of Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Arizona, and West Virginia. When asked where the Mountaineers currently sit in that top five, Miller said "top two or three". "They're a program that breeds potential playmakers like Tavon Austin and a bright winning future in the hands of Coach Brown."

Miller also told Mountaineer Maven that he is looking to make his decision in either July or August - the longest he can wait before the start of his senior season.

Miller will be taking his official visit to Morgantown June 11th-13th.

