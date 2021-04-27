WVU Catches the Eye of 2022 CB Following Virtual Visit

Class of 2022 cornerback Ryland Gandy (6'0", 170 lbs) of Buford, Georgia recently took a virtual visit to West Virginia.

Over the weekend, Gandy informed Mountaineer Maven of how the visit went and how some things surprised him while on the visit.

"The campus was really nice for one. The facilities inside and outside looked nice. The fans are really about the team and it’s a very beautiful town," Gandy said. "I spoke with Coach [ShaDon] Brown the corner coach but the Zoom was more based on seeing the campus. The on-campus recruiter talked to me more than he did, but from what I can tell about him from the call is that he cares about his players and wants to see them succeed."

As far as an in-person visit goes, Gandy says that there is a good possibility of that happening as the virtual visit made a good impression on him.

"I would have to talk to my parents about it and see what their thoughts are on it, but West Virginia is a school that has caught my eye. WVU is a place that when it comes to game day every seat in the house is full. People are tailgating even if they can’t get in. The stadium is rocking and the players are doing their job. WVU is no doubt in my mind a winning program that had a little slump two years ago, but with Coach Brown in charge, I see a bright future for the team."

Back on March 7th, Gandy released his top 12 schools which included West Virginia. Notre Dame, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Liberty, Nebraska, Auburn, Indiana, Michigan State, Boston College, and Pitt were the other schools to have made the cut.

Gandy will narrow things down once again either this summer or in the fall. He has no timeline for a decision as of this moment.

