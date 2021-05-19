Top 10 Offensive Targets for WVU in the 2022 Recruiting Class

QB Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, AZ)

Committed to Florida State

Visit to WVU: June 11th-13th

Analysis: Marchiol is currently committed to Florida State but the Noles recently just picked up a commitment from fellow 2022 QB AJ Duffy. Since Duffy's commitment, Marchiol has scheduled visits to West Virginia and Michigan State and has become the top QB target for the Mountaineers. Marchiol does a good job of improvising when a play breaks down and makes big plays with his legs. He's very smooth in his throwing motion and has a good feel for dropping the ball over the receiver's shoulder, especially on fades in the back corner of the end zone.

QB Conner Harrell (Alabaster, AL)

Top 10: Arizona State, TCU, Vanderbilt, Duke, Northwestern, Nebraska, Indiana, Liberty, Louisiana, West Virginia

Analysis: The Mountaineers have swung and missed on a handful of their top quarterback targets. However, if they are unable to flip Marchiol from Florida State, Harrell is one to keep an eye on. He needs to improve arm strength but does have very good accuracy in all three levels of the field and can fit the ball into tight windows. Harrell also does a good job of making plays with his feet but needs to have a better feel of sensing pressure in the pocket.

RB Ramon Brown (Chesterfield, VA)

Top 7: Virginia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 4th-6th

Analysis: Brown is a big, physical back that likes to run the ball in between the tackles and is what I would call a "slippery back". He's not a guy that can be arm tackled or tripped up, he's going to have to be wrapped up to be brought down to the ground. Brown doesn't make big cuts but changes direction quickly and smoothly. Has the look of a workhorse back that can carry a large workload if needed - similar to current WVU RB Leddie Brown.

RB Terrance Gibbs (Winter Park, FL)

Top 12: Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia.

Analysis: Gibbs does a good job of bursting through the hole and running right through the linebackers in the 2nd level. Has a deadly jumpcut that makes it nearly impossible for defenders to wrap him up in the backfield. Should be able to make an immediate impact and earn a large role very early at the next level.

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 24th-26th

Analysis: Plays much bigger than his size (6'1", 170 lbs) would indicate and wins 50/50 balls on a regular basis. Kikwata's biggest asset is his top-end speed which makes him dangerous in the open field.

WR Quan Lee (Gainesville, FL)

Top 8: Georgia Tech, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, South Carolina, Miami (FL), Coastal Carolina, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 4th-6th

Decision Date: May 26th

Analysis: One word to describe Quan Lee? Playmaker. This kid can do it all and is electrifying with the ball in his hands whether it be as a receiver or a returner. Lee is fairly advanced as a blocker downfield in the running game as well which will give him an edge over other young receivers vying for playing time at the school he ends up choosing.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL)

Top 5: Illinois, Miami, Arizona, Indiana, West Virginia.

Visit to WVU: June 11th-13th

Analysis: Miller knows how to work the field, create separation, and runs some of the cleanest routes. He has some explosiveness to him but he does the little things extremely well and rarely makes any critical mistakes. One could argue that he is the most complete receiver on this list.

OL Desaun Williams (Colonial Heights, VA)

Top 5: Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Analysis: Solid pass protector but a much better run blocker. Williams has played left tackle, and both guard spots and projects to be a better fit at guard at the collegiate level. Doesn't have the best lateral movement but it's not a major concern.

OT Tyler Gibson (Alpharetta, GA)

Top 8: Mississippi State, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Analysis: Gibson comes from a run-oriented/quick passing offense so it's hard to really gauge where he's at in pass pro but is rock solid as a run blocker. He's played the majority of his snaps on the right side of the ball splitting time at guard and tackle, looking very comfortable at either spot.

OG Maurice Hamilton (Cleveland, OH)

Analysis: Cleveland Heights runs the triple option/wing-t offense which basically means they run the ball 95% of the time. Hamilton is a bully in the running game and is typically the guy they run behind. However, his ability as a reliable pass protector is a bit of a mystery thanks to the system he is in.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.