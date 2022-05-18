'WVU Is at the Top' for 2023 North Carolina Pass Rusher

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Back in late January, the WVU coaching staff officially sent out an offer to class of 2023 edge rusher Branden Palmer (6'4", 205 lbs) of William Amos High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Receiving any offer is a blessing, but this one from West Virginia held a little more weight.

"Man, when WVU offered I really couldn’t believe it," Palmer told Mountaineers Now. "I have some family down in Virginia so when I’m down there all they talk about is college football and West Virginia so it was crazy that they offered me."

Fast forward two months later and Palmer was able to make a trip to campus in late March to check out the facilities, meet the coaching staff in-person, and get a feel for what WVU football was really like.

"That visit was crazy. I wish I could do it all over again man. As soon as I stepped on the campus, I just felt at home. Players came and talked to me and the coaches kept it real with me from the jump and that's all you could really ask for," Palmer said. "I think it's a great program. The energy everyone brings is amazing and I feel very comfortable down there."

Safeties coach Dontae Wright is Palmer's lead recruiter and the two have already formed an inseparable bond.

"We have a great relationship. Every time I see him we catch up and things like that. It's much love to my boy Coach Wright. We’ve talked about the position they see me playing and how much they are impressed by me."

Something else that really interests Palmer to the program is how the family ties run deep. He mentioned Gary Stills playing for WVU with both of his sons, Dante and Darius, following in his footsteps. "To me, that's a big accomplishment and that really stands out to me how the college you choose can impact that college when the rest of your family chooses."

Aside from West Virginia, Palmer also holds offers from Maryland, Old Dominion, East Carolina, Kent State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Miami (OH), Holy Cross, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Liberty, and UConn.

At the moment, Palmer says he doesn't have a top list of schools, but did note that one school is leading the race.

"WVU is at the top for sure. I don't think it can get any better than that, I'm not going to lie. I look for how the environment is, how everyone treats everyone and how good they are with communicating with me. With WVU, I can say they cross off everything on my list."

Palmer is in conversations with the coaching staff about setting up an official visit sometime over the summer. He plans to make his decision on or around his birthday which is October 27th.

As a junior Palmer was responsible for 40 total tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions for a touchdown and two forced fumbles.

