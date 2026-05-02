Chansen Cole Goes the Distance as No. 18 WVU Powers Past K-State, Clinches Series

The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers (30-12, 15-8) hammered the Kansas State Wildcats (26-21, 9-14) Saturday afternoon 9-1 to clinch the three-game series.

West Virginia starting pitcher Chansen Cole tossed his first complete game of the season to collect his eighth win of the season. The right-handed sophomore recorded a season-best nine strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits.

West Virginia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third when sophomore Gavin Kelly started the scoring with a one-out solo home run, his team-leading seventh home run of the season. Then, on a hard ground ball to third from senior Sean Smith, senior Grant Gallagher made the stop, but redshirt freshman first baseman Chandler Murray was unable to dig the throw out of the dirt, keeping the inning alive.

The Mountaineers made the most of the opportunity with senior Matthew Graveline slicing a double down the right field line before junior Armani Guzman drove the 0-1 pitch into the gap in right centerfield for a two-RBI triple to cap the three-run third inning.

West Virginia added a pair of runs in the fourth after a double from Brock Willis and junior Tyrus Hall reached on a bunt down the third base line, setting up a RBI sacrifice fly from sophomore Matt Ineich. Following a fielder's choice Kelly, senior Paul Schoenfeld dropped a single over the head of the shortstop into left field as Kelly raced home for the 5-0 advantage.

West Virginia tacked on another run in the fifth when Smith was issued a leadoff walk, then with two outs, senior Brodie Kresser drove an RBI triple to left centerfield as the Mountaineers were cruising to a 6-0 advantage.

Kansas State put a run on the board in the sixth on a solo home run from Micah Kendrick.

The Mountaineers added to their lead in the bottom of the frame after Kelly and Schoenfeld kept the inning alive with two-out singles, setting up a three-run home run from Smith, his sixth of the season, and a 9-1 advantage.

West Virginia will aim to sweep the Wildcats in game three on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

