Indiana Infielder Commits Unfathomably Brutal Error to Allow Shocking UNC Comeback

The No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels baseball team started their season with a three-game home stand against the Indiana Hoosiers. UNC took the season opener on Friday and the first game of a double-header on Saturday, but came very close to dropping their first game of the year when an infielder committed an absolutely brutal error in the bottom of the 9th.

To paint an even more dramatic picture of the moment, there were two outs and the bases loaded.

With North Carolina trailing 3-1, Lee Sowers came to the plate and bounced one to second baseman Aiden Stewart who was unable to make the throw to first to end the game. Instead it stuck in his hand a fraction of a second too long and bounced in the dirt and dribbled past the first base coach nowhere near the bag. By the time the first baseman got the ball the Tar Heels had tied the game.

North Carolina went on to score a run in the 11th and win the game 4-3.

Stewart, a senior transfer from Delaware, was second team All-CAA last season so this is absolutely not an indictment of his ability as a player. If he does this at any other moment in the season, it's a harmless blooper. This was just unfortunate.

