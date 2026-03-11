Did WVU Baseball Just Tease a Possible Coal Rush Uniform?

Earlier this offseason, the WVU baseball team revealed a minor update to their home white uniforms, adding the player's name to the back of the jersey above the number, and some new piping at the bottom of the sleeves.

They also broke out the program's first-ever throwback look, paying homage to the early days of WVU baseball, and last Saturday, the uniform was worn for the first time in their win over Columbia.

Is another new uniform about to enter the mix?

Early Wednesday morning, the WVU baseball account on X posted a photo of two players who appear to be posing in a new uniform, but have it set so that you can only see their silhouettes. Could this be a coal rush look? I'll go out on a limb here (not really) and say, yes, considering they made sure to include a black circle emoji as part of the caption on the tweet.

The Coal Rush has already debuted in football and men's and women's basketball, so why not bring it on over to the diamond? Unfortunately, the Coal Rush look has not brought the Mountaineers much success so far. The football team is 0-2, the men's basketball team is 2-3, and the women's team is 2-0. Shoutout to the ladies for constantly bringing good vibes to Motown.

But back to baseball, could you imagine what the atmosphere would be like if West Virginia were able to play its way into hosting a regional and they're able to don the Coal Rush in a night game? Talk about sending chills down the spine of fans...it would certainly be one of the best environments in the program's history. Quite a long way from the days of Hawley Field, with all due respect to past teams.

The Mountaineers are 11-3 on the season and are currently riding a three-game winning streak, having taken the last two of the series against Columbia and then pounding Maryland in a midweek non-conference game, 10-3, on Tuesday.

What's up next for the Mountaineers?

West Virginia will hit the road this weekend to begin Big 12 Conference play, starting with a three-game road set against the Baylor Bears. First pitch on Friday is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, and according to the WVU official team site, there is no television or streaming available for the entire series. That could be updated between now and Friday, and if it does, we will be sure to let you know. But for now, it looks like it could be a radio-only weekend in Waco.