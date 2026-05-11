Gavin Kelly, Maxx Yehl Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

West Virginia sophomore Gavin Kelly and redshirt junior Maxx Yehl earned Big 12 Weekly honors on Monday following the Mountaineers series sweep at then seventh-ranked Kansas over the weekend.

Kelly was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season. He hit .412 with four home runs, five RBI, and six runs scored last week. He opened the week with a pair of home runs in the midweek matchup against Marshall in Charleston (WV) before blasting two more in each of the first two games at No. 7 Kansas. He had at least one hit in all four games and scored at least one run. For the week, he had a 1.118 slugging percentage and 1.618 OPS.

Kelly is currently second in the league with a .419 batting average, fourth in on base percentage (.482), fifth in OPS (1.178), seventh in doubles (16), and ninth in slugging percentage, while leading the team with 12 home runs.

Yehl tossed his first career complete game in the series against the Jayhawks to claim his second Big 12 honor this season. He registered nine strikeouts and allowed just one run on six hits. He owns a Big 12 best 2.04 ERA with 79 strikeouts which places him sixth in the league and his seven wins is second only behind teammate Chansen Cole.

The Mountaineer duo shared their weekly honors with Texas Tech's Logan Hughes (co-player) and Kansas State's James Guyette (co-pitcher), while Arizona State's Dominic Smaldino claimed Newcomer of the Week.

Hughes helped Texas Tech to a 3-1 week, hitting .417 (5-for-12) with seven runs, 10 RBIs and three home runs.

Guyette tossed a complete game to lead Kansas State to a 5-2 win over Cincinnati, allowing just two runs on three hits across nine innings. A

Smaldino tied for the national lead with five home runs last week, with all five coming in the final two games of the series against Oklahoma State. The junior hit .533 (8-for-15) and added 13 RBIs and seven runs in the three-game series against the Cowboys.

West Virginia wraps up the regular season slate with a three-game home series against TCU. The first game is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EST, game two will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST and the series finale is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. EST. All the action will stream on ESPN+.