Hot & Cold: A Temperature Check of WVU's Lineup Heading Into Super Regionals

Armani Guzman: En Fuego

WVU Athletics Communications

It's postseason time, so obviously that means Guzman is going to naturally become one of the toughest outs in all of college baseball. Steve Sabins moving him to the top of the order was 100% the right move because he is such a headache on the basepaths. In regional play, Guzman went 10/22 with four doubles and seven RBI.

Gavin Kelly: Locked In

WVU Athletics Communications

Kelly has been locked in all season long, but he has really done some damage over the last few weeks and come up with big-time knocks and quality at-bats during the regional when West Virginia needed it. He went 8/20 with three doubles, three homers, and 8 RBI.

Paul Schoenfeld: Heating Back Up

WVU Athletics Communications

Toward the end of April/beginning of May, Schoenfeld was on a heater. He went into a mini slump starting with the series at Kansas, but had himself quite the weekend, including the crack of the bat heard around the state of West Virginia with the two-run homer, which would force a game seven. He went 7/22 in the regional, but is four for his last nine.

Sean Smith: Cooled off

WVU Athletics Communications

Smith could not be stopped during the Big 12 tournament. It felt like every time he was up at the dish, he was smoking a ball past an infielder. Outside of a nice 3-for-5 game against Wake Forest, Smith has cooled off considerably. He's 1/9 over the last two games and went 4/20. He struck out seven times and got caught chasing out of the zone way too often.

Matthew Graveline: Quietly heating up?

WVU Athletics Communications

Graveline has been true to his .288 average for most of the season. He hasn't been super dialed in, where he's hitting .400 for a stretch, and he's also avoided super long slumps. A 6/21 weekend dropped his season average. 001 points, but he came up with some big hits in big moments. Honestly, I just really liked his approach at the plate and felt he looked comfortable outside of maybe one or two at-bats.

Matt Ineich: Ice cold

WVU Athletics Communications

Ineich has hit the ball hard a few times, but right at someone. There's been a fair amount of weak contact during this near-month-long stretch, but he has continued to put the ball in play, only striking out three times since the start of the Big 12 tournament. Ineich went 3/17 during the regional and is 10/52 (.192) since the start of the Kansas series.

Brodie Kresser: Mild

West Virginia University shortstop Brodie Kresser | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Kresser has hit safely in seven of his last nine games and went 4/14 in the final three games of the regional. For a seven-hole hitter, he's got the job done. Obviously, he would love to have a better week in the field, but at the plate, he's been just fine.

Ben Lumsden: Hot

West Virginia University sophomore Benjamin Lumsden. | Christopher Hall

Playoff Ben is back, and if Ineich continues to struggle, it could open the door for Lumsden to move up the order. Then again, it's a luxury to have a guy like Lums in the eight-spot who can provide power while also working the count. On top of a 6/14 weekend where he homered and drove in five runs, he walked nine times. That is not a typo — four times against Kentucky, three against Wake Forest, and twice in the opener against Binghamton. Nine of his 17 walks on the season happened in the regional. Incredible.

Tyrus Hall: Caught in between

WVU Athletics Communications

Hall had a nice start to the regional, but finished up going two for his last twelve (.166), including an 0-for-5, four-strikeout game in the deciding game on Monday. Going down on strikes four times and then failing to execute the bunt is not how he wanted to close things out. The breaking ball has given him trouble all season long and it certainly did against the Wildcats.