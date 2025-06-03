How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. LSU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) will take on the LSU Tigers (46-15) for a three -game series in the NCAA Super Regionals and the first ever meeting between the two programs.
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Alex Box Stadium (10,718)
When: Saturday, June 7 - Monday, June 9
First Pitch: Game 1: Saturday, June 7, 2:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
Game 2: Sunday, June 8, 6:00 p.m. EST, ESPN2
Game 3: TBD
TV: ESPN, ESPN2
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), Jake Weghorst (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two tight games at North Carolina.