How to Watch No. 9 WVU vs. Binghamton: Start Time, Channel + Odds

Morgantown, West Virginia, is going to be rocking on Friday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers get set to host a regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2019. That first regional was something special, but the excitement and expectations around the program have jumped up a few notches since then.

Before West Virginia takes on the No. 4 seed of the Morgantown Regional, they will get to see who they could face in the winner's bracket as Wake Forest and Kentucky get play underway at noon on Friday.

Here is everything you need to know about Friday evening's game between the Mountaineers and Bearcats.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (39-14, 21-9) vs. Binghamton (31-20, 17-7)

Where: Morgantown, WV — Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)

Dates/Times: Friday, May 29th, 5 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

There was no doubt as to whether or not West Virginia would be favored in this one. It was more of how heavy a favorite would they be? As of Wednesday afternoon, the Mountaineers are -540 on the moneyline while Binghamton is +360. There is no run line or over/under at this time. We will update this article when those odds become available sometime in the next day or so.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins has not publicly announced who will be the Mountaineers' starting pitcher for Friday's game, but quite honestly, I'm not sure that it will matter. Chansen Cole is just as much of a No. 1 as Maxx Yehl is, so if it is Cole, the Mountaineers should be just fine.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.