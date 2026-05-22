How to Watch No. 9 WVU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Start Time, Channel + Odds

One game is all that stands between West Virginia and an appearance in the Big 12 Conference tournament championship.

The Mountaineers relied heavily on their pitching and defense in Thursday night's 4-2 win over Kansas State, getting 6.1 innings of quality work from their ace Maxx Yehl. Ian Korn finished the job, pitching 2.2 clean innings to cue up some John Denver.

Arizona State, tonight's opponent in the semifinals, took Cincinnati to the woodshed, beating the Bearcats by a 10-2 score. They collected 12 hits, but also received some additional help from Cincinnati's defense, which committed four errors on the night.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's late-night battle in the desert.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (38-13, 21-9) vs. No. 21 Arizona State (37-18, 19-11)

Where: Surprise, AZ — Surprise Stadium (10,714)

Dates/Times: Friday, May 22nd, 11 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Expected starting pitcher for WVU: Chansen Cole

Head coach Steve Sabins called it a "luxury" to start Cole game two, so I think it's safe to say he will be getting the ball tonight for the Mountaineers, as he should. He is their best option after using Ian Korn in relief last night. Cole gave up one run in 5.1 innings against Arizona State earlier this season.

Even after a dominant showing in the quarterfinals, Arizona State will come into this game as the underdog. West Virginia is -160 on the moneyline with ASU at +124. West Virginia did take two of three from the Sun Devils earlier this season when the two met in Tempe. There are no odds for the run line or over/under as of 8:30 this morning.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.