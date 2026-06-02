Kelly Captures MVP, Mountaineers Place Five on All-Regional Team

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals after Armani Guzman hit a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to knock off the Kentucky Wildcats in game seven of the Morgantown Regional in the NCAA tournament.



Guzman was one of several Mountaineers to throughout the weekend that came up big in key situations to earn a spots on the Morgantown All-Regional team. The junior led the team with 10 hits and had four doubles, six RBI and showcased his speed over the weekend with five steals.



Gavin Kelly was named the Morgantown Regional Most Valuable Player. The sophomore racked up eight hits, hit three home runs, three doubles and a team-leading nine RBI.



Ben Lumsden paced the Mountaineers with a .652 on base percentage. The senior finished the weekend with a .428 batting average, with a home run, a double and five RBI.



Chansen Cole threw six innings and allowed one run on four hits while recording a career-high 10 strikeouts in the regional opener against Binghamton. The sophomore came into the finals against Kentucky and allowed on hit in 1.2 innings to hold off the Wildcats.



Dawson Montesa threw a crucial 7.1 innings in the elimination game against Wake Forest, knowing the Mountaineers were short handed after starter Maxx Yehl exited the game early in the second game of the regionals and recorded six strikeouts. He entered the game against Kentucky Monday night after throwing 122 pitches the previous day. He took the mound in the 10th with one aboard and registered the final two outs of the top half of the frame.



West Virginia advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the third consecutive season with the win over the Wildcats, marking a program record, and will host the super regionals for the first time in school history.