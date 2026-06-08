MAILBAG: National Title Chances, Yehl's Future, Softball, Troy Matchup + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: I want to know who Ty looks at from the batter's box. He has worked magic with him. His confidence is back. He keeps it, and he’ll be All-American in 2027.

A: When he swings with conviction, it's a thing of beauty. The big thing for him is staying in hitter's counts. When he gets in a hole and pitchers can flip in a bunch of breaking balls, he gets in trouble. He's had trouble with breaking balls all year. But man, if he is sitting dead red, lookout. Oh, and the glove is phenomenal at third base. Probably the best defensive third baseman the Mountaineers have had in a long, long time.

Q: Are you going to OMAHA?!?!?

A: Considering it. I'm unable to go this weekend and have family plans next weekend, but looking into it to see if I can make it work if they are still playing. For anyone who can go and is considering going, do it. You won't regret it. I've never been, but it's definitely a bucket list item, and you'll have an opportunity to witness history.

Q: Is Maxx Yehl staying for his senior year?

A: Wouldn't count on it. With the injury history, he'd be smart to go ahead and take the money now and start his path to the bigs. Yes, West Virginia can make a competitive NIL offer, but at the end of the day, his goal is to reach the majors, and by returning, he would be delaying his climb through the farm system while also running the risk of not staying healthy.

Q: There's this guy RonEEEE who doubted Ben in the lineup. Will Ben and Sabins forgive him for doubting the move?

A: Haha, I think it's safe to say you are not the only one who questioned the move. To be honest, I didn't mind it. Brock Wills had been struggling mightily at the plate, so inserting a guy who had been money in the postseason before was a good way to try and create a spark.

Q: How do you think WVU will match up against the other Fighting Neal Browns in Troy?

A: It's going to be a tight ball game. They are much better than their record indicates, and it won't take you long to realize that later this week. They have great balance in the lineup, but the pitching staff is a little shaky. As a team, they have an ERA of 5.64.

Q: Is women’s softball in the near future for WVU?

A: Don't hate me for the answer, but no. Even with the growing support of baseball, softball is not anywhere near the conversation. I'd love to see it, as would Wren Baker. But right now, WVU needs to focus on building the programs it has and find ways to generate more dollars. Starting up a softball program is a massive investment.

Q: How do I convince my boss to let me take off work and go to Omaha?

A: If he/she is a Mountaineer fan, I think they'll understand. If not, um...good luck haha. Everyone has played hooky, including your boss, so I wouldn't think it's the end of the world. Maybe slip a few bucks and a pepperoni roll his/her way.

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of Troy Baseball? Are they underrated or overhyped? Overall, how do you think the Omaha 8 is going to go for the Mountaineers?

A: Oh, they are definitely not overhyped. They are a surging team that beat Miami and then Florida twice to win the Gainesville Regional. They are absolutely a group that deserves some respect. They have a well-balanced offense that can really barrel up the ball, slugging .484 as a team. Weakness, I would have to say, is the bullpen. They don't have a ton of depth, and their most-used options have ERAs of 6.15, 3.50 (good), 4.63, and 6.29. I do believe WVU will put on a strong showing, just not sure how far they will go.

Q: Would you take a baseball national championship and sacrifice 5 years of football mediocrity for it?

A: Does the last seven years of football mediocrity count? If so, then I guess it's bound to happen then, right? Five more years, though? Whew. I don't know. Baseball has been on a hell of a run, but football being good again means a million times more for the state and the university. I have a feeling this won't be the only trip WVU makes to Omaha, so if you're limiting it to just winning it all this year, I'd have to guess most fans would rather pass on winning it all this year, be good in football again, and keep making runs at it in baseball in the years to come. Maybe not? You tell me.

Q: Does WVU baseball win it all?

A: It's so tough to win it all the first time you ever make it there, but this team does feel like one of destiny, does it not? I don't want to say they will or won't, but this is not a fluky team by any means. They are, without a doubt, one of the best teams in the country and deserve to be playing for it all.

Q: Bigger "thing", baseball or WBB championship?

A: Do I have to pick? Haha. I mean, really, they are both huge in their own way. Enjoy it. These things don't come around all that often, so I don't want to get in the business of saying one means more than the other. If baseball wins it all, well, then that completely changes the answer.

Q: How are the folks from the MAC tent? That's what matters most.

A: Thank you for expressing your concern and making this a part of the mailbag. I haven't heard much outside of what was reported on Sunday. I am 100% with you, though. Thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who were involved. Really hope nothing serious comes of it.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.