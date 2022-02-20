Mountaineers Move to 3-0

Four West Virginia freshmen pitchers combine for a shutout as the Mountaineers produced 10 runs on 15 hits to crush the Central Michigan Chippewas 10-0 Sunday afternoon.

Freshman right-hander Chris Sleeper picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing just two hits, and striking out five before Michael Kilker went two innings, giving up two hits. Then, Trent Hodgdon threw a hitless inning ahead of Aidan Mayor finishing the final inning with two strikeouts.

West Virginia sophomore Mike Kluska led the Mountaineers at the plate, going 3-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Centerfielder Victor Scott delivered an RBi double in the first for the winning run, while freshmen Grant Hussey and J.J. Wetherholt both collected two hits apiece and Whetherholt produced two more RBI's on the year.

