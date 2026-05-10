No. 15 West Virginia Run-Rules No. 7 Kansas to Finish Road Sweep

No. 15 West Virginia completed the road series sweep of No. 7 Kansas with a mercy rule win as the Mountaineers (35-12, 19-8) pounded the Jayhawks (37-15, 20-7) for a 13-2 win Sunday afternoon.

West Virginia seized the lead in the top of the second inning when junior Armani Guzman pulled a two-out triple down the right field line and senior Brodie Kresser worked the opposite side of the field, lining an RBI single to right field for the early 1-0 edge.

Kansas responded in the bottom of the frame after senior Dariel Osoria worked a leadoff walk before senior Tyson Owen crushed the 0-1 pitch for a two-run home run and a 2-1 Jayhawk lead.

West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the third. Sophomore Gavin Kelly reached on a routine groundball to short that went under the glove of junior Tyson LeBlanc. Then, with two outs, reached out and popped a two-run home run for the 3-2 advantage.

West Virginia starting pitcher Dawson Montesa threw three innings, recorded three strikeouts and allowed two runs on two hits before handing the ball to senior Reese Bassinger in the fourth.

West Virginia broke the game open in the sixth. The Mountaineers loaded the bases after a leadoff single from senior Matthew Graveline and senior Kansas reliever Toby Scheidt issued a pair of walks to Guzman and senior Ben Lumsden. Scheidt beaned junior Tyrus Hall to bring in a run. Sophomore Matt Ineich grounded out to second for the second run of the inning and Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald handed the ball senior Kannon Carr.

The Mountaineers maintained the momentum when senior Paul Schoenfeld hit a high fly ball into no mans land over third base into shallow left field for two-out, two-RBI double. Then, Smith capped the six-run sixth inning with an RBI single to left field for a 9-2 lead.

West Virginia added to its lead in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Hall hit the bottom of the right centerfield wall for a two-RBI double for a 11-2 advantage.

West Virginia put the final touches on the game in the eight. Schoenfeld received a leadoff walk before Smith hit the centerfield wall for an RBI triple. Guzman was issued a walk, stole second, and with runners at second and third, Kresser hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field.

Bassinger closed the game with five scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts as the Mountaineers pull within a game of Kansas in the Big 12 standings with a 13-2 decision.