Score Predictions for WVU vs. Cal Poly in the Super Regional Opener

The West Virginia Mountaineers (43-15) are hosting their first ever NCAA Super Regional and will welcome the Cal Poly Mustangs (39-22) in the first game of a potential three-game series. The first pitch is set for noon EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 6, Cal Poly 3

Chansen Cole threw the most pitches (132) of any WVU starter last weekend and is only going to be on 3.5 days rest. The heavy sinker/change usage will allow him to stay efficient, but not expecting a ton of length from him — maybe 5 innings.

The early start will impact both teams’ offense early in the game, but WVU’s bats wake up in the middle innings to build a nice cushion for the bullpen.

West Virginia tightens things up on defense and limits scoring opportunities for the Mustangs. The Mountaineers snag game one and move into the driver's seat.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 4, Cal Poly 3

Cal Poly may not be a household name, but it doesn't make the Mustangs any less dangerous.



The Mustangs came out of the Los Angeles Regional without having to face top-seeded UCLA and worked their regular weekend rotation after going 3-0 and Griffin Naess will remain in his role and is expected to start. He owns an 8-4 record with a 4.00 ERA this season. The redshirt junior has been outstanding in the postseason. In his last four starts in the last two postseasons, he's 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA.



West Virginia's top four arms may have pitched multiple days, but having one of the best facilities in the country will have the Mountaineers prepared for the weekend. Chansen Cole will get the ball in the opener after allowing one run on five hits between two appearances last weekend in 7.2 innings oof work.



The two clubs have a host of hitters, featuring two of the beast catchers in college baseball in Cal Poly junior Ryan Tayman and West Virginia sophomore Gavin Kelly. Despite the offensive prowess of the two teams, this will likely be a pitching dual in game one.



West Virginia will have to clean up its defense from a week ago to come away with a win, but considering they've been good all season, they will likely get back to defensive play while the bats bring home one more run than the Mustangs. WVU squeezes out the victory, 4-3.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 8, Cal Poly 2

The early start in this game will most certainly have an effect on both teams, but I’m willing to bet that that West Coast team has a tougher time adjusting to the start time than the home team. The Mustangs will also have to overcome what is sure to be an electric crowd both inside and outside of Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Mountaineers should be playing with another level of confidence after the regional victory. I came away from the regional incredibly impressed by the aggressiveness and overall efficiency on the base paths. The base running could prove to be huge for the Mountaineers offense the further the push into the postseason.

Chansen Cole, even on limited rest is as close to a sure thing on the mound as possible. While I wouldn't describe the pitching staff as well rested, I have enough faith in Cole to provide a solid start and the rest of the picking staff to limit the Cal Poly offense. I’ll take the Mountaineers to win game one and be within striking distance of their first ever trip to Omaha.