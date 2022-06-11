Scott and Watters Set to Attend 2022 MLB Combine

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott and starting pitcher Jacob Watters are preparing for the big leagues

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott and starting pitcher Jacob Watters received an invite to the 2022 Major League Baseball Combine, which will he staged June 14-20 at Petco Park in San Diego.

College baseball lives by a different set of rules than college football and basketball, allowing prospects to be drafted and return to school for the remainder of their eligibility. Scott and Watters have at least two years of eligibility remaining but have not announced their future intentions.

Scott broke the WVU program record in stolen bases last season with a Big 12 Conference-high 38 stolen bases while also hitting a team-best 47 RBI's and also setting career-highs in batting average (.278), home runs (6), slugging percentage (.454) and doubles (17).

The Powder Springs, Georgia blankets the outfield with his speed, making the exceptional seem routine and robbing hitters of what should be extra base hits.

Watters appeared on the Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List but in need, made the transition to day one weekend starter by the start of Big 12 Conference play. He ended the season 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA and 75 strikeouts, including a career-high 15 strikeouts against Texas.

Two hundred and fifty-five players are scheduled to attend the second annual MLB Draft Combine, including 139 members of MLB Pipeline's Draft Top 200 Prospects list.

