Skip to main content

Scott and Watters Set to Attend 2022 MLB Combine

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott and starting pitcher Jacob Watters are preparing for the big leagues

West Virginia centerfielder Victor Scott and starting pitcher Jacob Watters received an invite to the 2022 Major League Baseball Combine, which will he staged June 14-20 at Petco Park in San Diego.

College baseball lives by a different set of rules than college football and basketball, allowing prospects to be drafted and return to school for the remainder of their eligibility. Scott and Watters have at least two years of eligibility remaining but have not announced their future intentions. 

Victor Scott

Scott broke the WVU program record in stolen bases last season with a Big 12 Conference-high 38 stolen bases while also hitting a team-best 47 RBI's and also setting career-highs in batting average (.278), home runs (6), slugging percentage (.454) and doubles (17).

The Powder Springs, Georgia blankets the outfield with his speed, making the exceptional seem routine and robbing hitters of what should be extra base hits.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jacob Watters

Watters appeared on the Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List but in need, made the transition to day one weekend starter by the start of Big 12 Conference play. He ended the season 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA and 75 strikeouts, including a career-high 15 strikeouts against Texas.

Two hundred and fifty-five players are scheduled to attend the second annual MLB Draft Combine, including 139 members of MLB Pipeline's Draft Top 200 Prospects list.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Apr 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at United Center.
Baseball

WATCH: Jevon Carter Throws out the First Pitch for the White Sox

By Christopher Hall55 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 9.58.15 PM
Recruiting

No. 1 Player in WV Makes College Decision

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 8.48.54 AM
Recruiting

WVU Football Commitment Watch: June 2022

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_18419213_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Two Mountaineers Battling for an NBA Title

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes a game winning interception on a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Offseason NFL Tracker

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
USATSI_17772919_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: Former Texas G Courtney Ramey Chooses Transfer Destination

By Schuyler CallihanJun 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 8.37.20 AM
Area 304+

Update on WVU Signee Josiah Davis

By Schuyler CallihanJun 10, 2022
Member Exclusive
Untitled design - 2022-05-17T091722.704
Basketball

FIRST LOOK: WVU Hoops Gives Preview of Newcomers at Practice

By Schuyler CallihanJun 10, 2022