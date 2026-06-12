Sights & Sounds of the First Singing of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in Omaha

You know the saying, "If you hear Country Roads, it's too late." Well, the Troy Trojans found that out on Friday afternoon as they fell short in the first game of this year's College World Series, 7-5, giving the West Virginia fans in attendance an opportunity to take part in the postgame tradition following a win, singing along to John Denver's hit tune.

This time, though, it meant a little more for Mountaineer fans as it comes after the baseball team's first-ever win in Omaha.

Here are a few shots of the fans (and team) singing along to the song shortly after the win.

Hits different in Omaha! pic.twitter.com/20E1aOso78 — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) June 12, 2026

COUNTRY ROADS HITS DIFFERENT IN OMAHA 🔥@WVUBaseball gets a W in its MCWS debut! pic.twitter.com/Tam3EdaJSf — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2026

Cue Country Roads!



The Mountaineer baseball team and fans in attendance sing Country Roads following WVU’s 7-5 victory over Troy! #WVU #MCWS pic.twitter.com/4M1loeQBPx — Taylor Kennedy (@Taylor_Kennedy7) June 12, 2026

"Singing Country Roads in Omaha? That's a lifelong memory I'm going to keep forever."



Caught up with @WVUBaseball DH Sean Smith after he went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Mountaineers' 7-5 win over Troy. Big postseason for the grad slugger. pic.twitter.com/eKJNbtRuAJ — Bradley Smart (@fridaystarters) June 12, 2026

Incredible postgame rendition of Country Roads with @WVUBaseball & fans. Just so cool to see that team arrive on this stage and have this much support behind them. pic.twitter.com/ltZKacV8T3 — Bradley Smart (@fridaystarters) June 12, 2026

West Virginia beats Troy 7-5 and the team and crowd celebrate with “Country Roads” after.



It’s the first win for the Mountaineers at the College World Series pic.twitter.com/ggc6AeOpFD — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) June 12, 2026

“It was special," WVU designated hitter Sean Smith told D1Baseball's Bradley Smart when asked about singing the song at the College World Series. "The fans, unbelievable. I can’t believe we had this many come out, but I really appreciate them coming. And singing Country Roads in Omaha, lifelong memory I’m going to keep forever.”

Can this really become America's team?

WVU Athletics Communications

This Mountaineer team captured the heart of the country earlier in the NCAA Tournament with their incredible, dramatic wins over Kentucky in the regional, which were followed up by a viral moment where ESPN decided to stay on scene for Country Roads and saw the emotion of Armani Guzman, along with those in the stands. They highlighted just how much this means to the people of the state and just how cool a tradition singing the song is.

When you get this deep into a tournament, everyone loves to pull for the underdog. There are still going to be a bunch of folks who hope Troy rattles off four straight wins and gets to play for the national championship, but that is going to be incredibly difficult to do. With West Virginia moving into the 1-0 games, I think you are going to start seeing more and more support for the Mountaineers, not only in Omaha but on social media as well.

It's a team that had never been to the College World Series before this year. And not to mention, they are a blue-collar, scrappy, gritty bunch that just doesn't stop fighting, and that makes for an easy team for others to pull for. The more they sing that song, the closer West Virginia gets to accomplishing its ultimate goal.

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Sunday night and will face the winner of tonight's game between North Carolina and Ole Miss.