Sights & Sounds of the First Singing of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in Omaha
You know the saying, "If you hear Country Roads, it's too late." Well, the Troy Trojans found that out on Friday afternoon as they fell short in the first game of this year's College World Series, 7-5, giving the West Virginia fans in attendance an opportunity to take part in the postgame tradition following a win, singing along to John Denver's hit tune.
This time, though, it meant a little more for Mountaineer fans as it comes after the baseball team's first-ever win in Omaha.
Here are a few shots of the fans (and team) singing along to the song shortly after the win.
“It was special," WVU designated hitter Sean Smith told D1Baseball's Bradley Smart when asked about singing the song at the College World Series. "The fans, unbelievable. I can’t believe we had this many come out, but I really appreciate them coming. And singing Country Roads in Omaha, lifelong memory I’m going to keep forever.”
Can this really become America's team?
This Mountaineer team captured the heart of the country earlier in the NCAA Tournament with their incredible, dramatic wins over Kentucky in the regional, which were followed up by a viral moment where ESPN decided to stay on scene for Country Roads and saw the emotion of Armani Guzman, along with those in the stands. They highlighted just how much this means to the people of the state and just how cool a tradition singing the song is.
When you get this deep into a tournament, everyone loves to pull for the underdog. There are still going to be a bunch of folks who hope Troy rattles off four straight wins and gets to play for the national championship, but that is going to be incredibly difficult to do. With West Virginia moving into the 1-0 games, I think you are going to start seeing more and more support for the Mountaineers, not only in Omaha but on social media as well.
It's a team that had never been to the College World Series before this year. And not to mention, they are a blue-collar, scrappy, gritty bunch that just doesn't stop fighting, and that makes for an easy team for others to pull for. The more they sing that song, the closer West Virginia gets to accomplishing its ultimate goal.
The Mountaineers will be back in action on Sunday night and will face the winner of tonight's game between North Carolina and Ole Miss.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_