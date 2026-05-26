Standing Room Only Ticket Prices for WVU's Regional Matchup vs. Binghamton

The Morgantown regional is going to be quite a scene this weekend. It will be just the second time since the Mountaineers began playing in Kendrick Family Ballpark that they will be a regional host, with the last occasion coming back in 2019.

With season ticket holders taking up a good chunk of the capacity in addition to setting a number of tickets aside for the other three teams in the regional and the families of WVU's players and coaches, getting into a game this weekend will not be easy.

Currently, on the secondary market, the only option available is SRO (standing room only). On SeatGeek, one SRO ticket is $286.29, including fees. Over on Vivid Seats, there is an SRO ticket price of $126.60 plus sales tax. And on StubHub, there are tickets that range from $123-$408. All-session tickets are not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Prices on the secondary market are subject to change.

If you happen to be one of the lucky folks who make it into Kendrick Family Ballpark, you will have a chance at witnessing history. WVU lost the 2019 regional in stunning fashion as Texas A&M hit a walk-off grand slam despite having two outs and being down to their final strike. Advancing to the supers would be the first time WVU has won a regional at home. In the other host year (1955), they were eliminated by wait for it... Wake Forest.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins is thrilled about the opportunity to host again and knows that Mountaineer Nation is going to bring it.

“Just excited. It was an incredible atmosphere. So many people came out to support the team. We did this here at this location last year, and to see it grow, the excitement of our players, and to be able to go to four consecutive regionals is certainly special. And mixing in a hosting situation for the community and the state, there’s nothing better. The people of this state are passionate about our program, they are passionate about WVU, so to be able to bring an event like this here is meaningful to me. I’m proud of the staff and the players. There’ll be great opponents. The atmosphere in Morgantown is really hard to beat. I know that tickets will be extremely hard to come by, and we will pack as many people in that place as the fire marshal allows.”