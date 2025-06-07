Starting Lineups for West Virginia at LSU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) take on the LSU Tigers (46-15) Saturday evening. The first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN.
WEST VIRGINIA
3B Armani Guzman (.337)
C Logan Sauve (.289)
LF Kyle West (.347)
DH Sam White (.352)
2B Gavin Kelly (.294)
CF Skylar King (.298)
RF Jace Rinehart (.317)
1B Benjamin Lumsden (.156)
SS Brodie Kresser (.287)
P Griffin Kirn (5-2. 3.13 ERA)
LSU
RF Josh Pearson (.295)
DH Ethan Frey (.359)
1B Jared Jones (.323)
SS Steven Milam (.285)
C Luis Hernandez (.276)
2B Daniel Dickinson (.322)
LF Derek Curiel (.341)
3B Michael Braswell (.206)
CF Chris Stanfield (.310)
P Kade Anderson (9-1, 3.28 ERA)
WVU GAME NOTES
- The Mountaineers clinched their spot in their second consecutive Super Regional by sweeping through the Clemson Regional, winning in their last at-bat in all three games. WVU walked off Kentucky, 4-3, in game one before scoring four in the ninth in a 9-6 win over Clemson on Saturday. In the regional final, the Mountaineers scored six in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Kentucky, 13-12.
- Armani Guzman was named the Clemson Regional MVP after hitting .667 (8-for-12) with six RBI, including two that proved to be the game winner. Brodie Kresser, Griffin Kirn, and Logan Sauve joined him on the All-Tournament Team.
- WVU finished the regular season with a 40-13 record and 19-9 mark in the Big 12 to win the Big 12 regular season title for the second time in the last three seasons.
- 44 wins sets a new program record, surpassing a mark of 40 set in both 1994 and 2023.
- Logan Sauve and Griffin Kirn were named All-Big 12 First Team while Kyle West and Jack Kartsonas earned spots on the second team. Gavin Kelly was named to the All-Freshman Team while four others – Jace Rinehart, Sam White, Chase Meyer, and Reese Bassinger - were honorable mention.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 12 of 13 seasons in the Big 12.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two tight games at North Carolina.