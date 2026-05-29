Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Binghamton
The No. 16 national seed West Virginia Mountaineers host the Binghamton Bearcats in the opening round of the Morgantown Regional in the NCAA tournament. The first pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Moments ago, West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins and Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki turned in their starting lineups.
West Virginia's Starting Lineup
1. SS Matt Ineich
2. C Gavin Kelly
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld
4. DH Sean Smith
5. LF Matthew Graveline
6. 1B Armani Guzman
7. 2B Brodie Kresser
8. RF Ben Lumsden
9. 3B Tyrus Hall
P Chansen Cole
Binghamton's Starting Lineup
1. RF Braylen Gonzalez
2. 2B Sean Sweeney
3. CF Matt Bolton
4. C Tommy Popoff
5. LF Zack Kent
6. 1B Steven Kraus
7. DH Zachary Anderson
8. SS Mike Stellrecht
9. 3B Tim Hennig
P Connor Griffin
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