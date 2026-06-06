Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Cal Poly — Game 2
West Virginia took game one from Cal Poly 12-2 on Friday and will look to end the series today and punch their ticket to Omaha. The Mustangs are hoping to live another day and force a decisive game three on Sunday.
Per usual, we will have all the updates for you in the game thread, along with the starting lineups listed underneath.
GAME THREAD
TOP 1 (WVU)
West Virginia's starting lineup
1. 1B Armani Guzman — .310
2. C Gavin Kelly —.377
3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .341
4. DH Sean Smith — .321
5. LF Matthew Graveline — .292
6. SS Matt Ineich — .296
7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .292
8. RF Ben Lumsden — .257
9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .275
SP Maxx Yehl
Cal Poly's starting lineup
1. SS Nate Castellon — .326
2. 3B Alejandro Garza — .323
3. RF Dylan Kordic — .277
4. C Ryan Tayman — .360
5. DH Cam Hoiland — .315
6. CF Casey Murray Jr .— .321
7. 1B Gavin Spiridonoff — .291
8. LF Dante Vachini — .288
9. 2B Jake Downing — .272
SP Carson Turnquist
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_