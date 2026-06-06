Starting Lineups + Live Score Updates for West Virginia vs. Cal Poly — Game 2

West Virginia took game one from Cal Poly 12-2 on Friday and will look to end the series today and punch their ticket to Omaha. The Mustangs are hoping to live another day and force a decisive game three on Sunday.

Per usual, we will have all the updates for you in the game thread, along with the starting lineups listed underneath.

GAME THREAD

TOP 1 (WVU)

West Virginia's starting lineup

1. 1B Armani Guzman — .310

2. C Gavin Kelly —.377

3. CF Paul Schoenfeld — .341

4. DH Sean Smith — .321

5. LF Matthew Graveline — .292

6. SS Matt Ineich — .296

7. 2B Brodie Kresser — .292

8. RF Ben Lumsden — .257

9. 3B Tyrus Hall - .275



SP Maxx Yehl

Cal Poly's starting lineup

1. SS Nate Castellon — .326

2. 3B Alejandro Garza — .323

3. RF Dylan Kordic — .277

4. C Ryan Tayman — .360

5. DH Cam Hoiland — .315

6. CF Casey Murray Jr .— .321

7. 1B Gavin Spiridonoff — .291

8. LF Dante Vachini — .288

9. 2B Jake Downing — .272



SP Carson Turnquist