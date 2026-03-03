Steve Sabins Announces Chase Meyer No Longer with WVU Baseball Program

West Virginia University baseball head coach Steve Sabins announced reliever Chase Meyer is no longer with the program.

“Junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer is no longer with our baseball program. I want to thank Chase for his contributions the past three years to our team and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Sabins stated in a release by the WVU Athletics Communications Department.

The 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection made two appearances this season. He held a 1-0 record with a 2.70 ERA, collecting the win during the season opening series at Georgia Southern after the Eagles tied the game in the eighth inning and recorded the final two outs of the frame with the go-ahead run standing on third.

For his career, made 37 appearances with an 11-3 record and one save with 96 total strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched.

Meyer put together a strong sophomore campaign in 2025, finishing the season 9–2 with a 3.94 ERA. He struck out 63 batters across 48.0 innings while recording one save, emerging as one of the Mountaineers’ most dependable arms out of the bullpen.

The Daytona Beach, Florida, native set a career high with nine strikeouts in just 3.2 innings during a road appearance at Oklahoma State last season.

As a freshman, Meyer appeared in 13 games on the mound, including one start. He finished the year with a 1–1 record, an 8.38 ERA, and 28 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

West Virginia returns to the field Wednesday night in Huntington (WV) to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd. The first pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. EST.