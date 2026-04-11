Texas Tech Outlasts No. 17 West Virginia in Pitching Dual

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (23-8, 9-5) dropped game two against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-14, 6-8) Saturday afternoon 4-1.



West Virginia redshirt junior starting pitcher Maxx Yehl allowed just five hits and held runners in scoring position, twice holding the Red Raiders at second through six scoreless innings. However, in the bottom of the seventh, Jesse Rusinek hit a leadoff single through the hole on the left side. The freshman stole second and then with one out on the board, senior Tracer Lopez flared a single into centerfield, placing runners at the corners.



After a visit to the mound by West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins, sophomore Ryan Coleman rolled a base hit towards the hole on the right side, stopped by sophomore second baseman Gavin Kelly, for an RBI infield single and a 1-0 lead.



Kelly tied the game in the eighth, lifting the 2-2 pitch for a two-out solo home run. The solo shot ended the day for Texas Tech starting pitcher Jackson Burns. The sophomore tossed 7.2 innings and allowed the lone run on six his and finished with five strikeouts.



In the bottom of the inning, the Red Raider bats caught up with Yehl. The southpaw gave up back-to-back one out single to freshman Linkin Garcia and junior Logan Hughes, prompting Sabins to call senior right-hander Reese Bassinger from the bullpen.



Junior Matt Quintanar and Rusinek had Bassinger's number with consecutive RBI singles, quickly ending Bassinger's afternoon. Senior Ian Korn took the mound and issued a four-pitch walk to load the bases before senior Tracer Lopez put the ball in play for a fielder's choice RBI as the Red Raiders took a commanding 4-1 lead into the ninth.



West Virginia junior Armani Guzman hit a one-out double, but that's all Texas Tech junior reliever Logan Bevis would allow as the Red Raiders took the 4-1 decision.



West Virginia and Texas Tech will meet for a series deciding game three Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.