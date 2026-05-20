WVU Boasts Conference Best Four Players n All-Big 12 First Team

Steve Sabins and the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team posted another excellent regular season with a 37-13 overall record, earning the second seed in this week's Big 12 Tournament.

The regular season campaign could not have ended on a better note as the team swept the then 7th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and took two of three from TCU. Now, several Mountaineers are being honored for their efforts during what has already been another successful year for West Virginia’s baseball program.

The Mountaineers had a conference-best four players earn spots on the All-Big 12 First Team. Gavin Kelly, Ian Korn, Chansen Cole, and Maxx Yehl all earned the honor.

Yehl was also named the Big 12 Conference’s pitcher of the year after posting one of the more dominant seasons by a Mountaineer pitcher in recent memory. His 2.10 ERA was the seventh-best in the entire nation, and he became the first WVU pitcher to take home the award since Alek Manoah did it in 2019.

As phenomenal as Yehl was for the Mountaineers this season, Cole was just as impactful for the Mountaineers. His even 3.00 ERA across 75 innings put him among the best in the conference.

The Swiss Army Knife, Kelly, has emerged as one of the nation's premier talents. He played 28 games behind the dish this season for the Mountaineers, but has also become a solid glove wherever he is on the field. His impact behind the plate is certainly his strong suit, as he led the team in batting average, home runs, RBIs, OPS, and slugging percentage. Kelly earned his first team All-Big 12 honor while becoming one of the hottest prospects for the 2027 MLB Draft.

Korn emerged as the Mountaineers' best relief arm and one of the best in the conference. He made 15 relief appearances and led the conference with a whopping 0.99 WHIP.

The Mountaineers will be behind their postseason journey at the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday in Surprise, Arizona. The winner of Utah and Kansas State on Tuesday will go on to play the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday for the right to face off against West Virginia on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers have not fared well in the Big 12 Tournament in recent years, but coming off a sweep of the conference's top seed with some of the best arms in the conference and a do-it-all star, West Virginia appears primed to make a serious run for the conference title.