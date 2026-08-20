The Mountaineers’ Road Through the Big 12 Set For 2027

The Big 12 released the 2027 baseball conference schedule Thursday afternoon.

After West Virginia finished second in the conference in 2026, a game behind Kansas, the Mountaineers will face every program that finished in the top half of the Big 12 standings in Kansas (1), Arizona State (3), UCF (4), Oklahoma State (5), Cincinnati (6), and TCU (7).

West Virginia opens league play on the road at Houston March 19-21 before returning to Morgantown for the conference opener to battle the '26 Big 12 regular season champions Kansas March 25-27.

The Mountaineers will head to sunny Florida to meet UCF in Orlando April 2-4, then return home for consecutive home conference series against Arizona State April 9-11 and Baylor April 16-18.

West Virginia will travel to the Mountains of Utah to take on BYU in Provo April 22-24 ahead of a home series against Cincinnati April 30 - May 2.

The Mountaineers trek to the desert for a battle against Arizona in Tucson May 7-9 ahead of the home series finale versus Oklahoma State May 14-16 before concluding regular season play at TCU May 20-22.

The Big 12 Conference tournament will take place from May 25-29 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona, featuring the top 12 teams of the available 14 programs. The top six teams earn a double bye, while teams seeded 9-12 will open the tournament and seeds eight and nine await the winners.

West Virginia Big 12 Conference Schedule

@ Houston, March 19-21 (Fri-Sun)

Kansas, 25-27 (Thur-Sat)

@ UCF, April 2-4 (Fri-Sun)

Arizona State, April 9-11 (Fri-Sun)

Baylor, April 16-18 (Fri-Sun)

@ BYU, April 22-24 (Thur-Sat)

Cincinnati, April 30 - May 2 (Fri-Sun)

@ Arizona, May 7-9 (Fri-Sun)

Oklahoma State, May 14-16 (Fri-Sun)

@ TCU, May 20-22 (Thur-Sat)