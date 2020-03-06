MountaineerMaven
Tyler Doanes Makes College Baseball's Top Five Plays of the Week

Quinn Burkitt

West Virginia second baseman Tyler Doanes made his name known loud and clear during the Mountaineers game vs VCU on Feb. 28 with a fourth inning defensive web gem.

With no outs and no runners on base in the bottom of the fourth, VCU third baseman Tyler Locklear knocked what looked like a base hit through the middle of the infield. However, out of nowhere, Doanes ranged over behind second base, grabbed the ground ball and flung it to first to record the first out of the inning and nab Locklear.

The Fayetteville, Georgia native is no stranger to making defensive plays as his freshman season saw him make starts all around the diamond including third base, as well as all three outfield positions. 

The second baseman was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament team as well as earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention a year ago. 

Baseball

