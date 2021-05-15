Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Austin Davis Makes Another SC Top 10

West Virginia's Austin Davis lands on Sportcenter's Top 10 after a spectacular diving grab
West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis arguably made the play of the day, taking the three spot on Sportcenter's Top 10 Plays.

In the top of the sixth inning, Miami University hitter Stephen Krause drove a deep drive into right field, fading towards the line, but Davis got a good jump on the ball, laying out, and making an unbelievable snag, and possibly saving a leadoff triple. 

Davis went 2-5 in the game, with a game-tying RBI Mountaineers won the opener in a two-game series of the Miami University RedHawks, 7-6.

This is the second appearance for Davis this week after landing at No. 2 for a diving grab in the 4-1 win over Marshall on Tuesday night.  

West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis standing at first after hitting a leadoff single to begin the game in the Mountaineers win over Miami (OH) Friday night. Davis went 2-5 on the night, with an RBI and two runs. 

Game two between the Mountaineers and the Redhawks is scheduled for Saturday, with the first pitch set for 4:00 pm EST. 

