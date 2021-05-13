WATCH: Austin Davis Makes Diving Catch, Lands on SportsCenter Top 10

Tuesday night, West Virginia defeated the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd by a 4-1 score. The Mountaineers had the advantage early on but West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis made an incredible diving catch that prevented Marshall from leading off the 4th inning with a runner in scoring position.

Davis' catch landed at No. 2 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays on Wednesday.

