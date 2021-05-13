Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Austin Davis Makes Diving Catch, Lands on SportsCenter Top 10

The Mountaineer outfield made a tremendous play on Tuesday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday night, West Virginia defeated the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd by a 4-1 score. The Mountaineers had the advantage early on but West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis made an incredible diving catch that prevented Marshall from leading off the 4th inning with a runner in scoring position. 

Davis' catch landed at No. 2 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays on Wednesday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Austin Davis
Baseball

WATCH: Austin Davis Makes Diving Catch, Lands on SportsCenter Top 10

Screen Shot 2021-05-12 at 7.13.53 PM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

Alonzo Addae
Football

Alonzo Addae Named Finalist for Canadian Cornish Trophy

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

REPORT: WVU Schedules Non-Conference Home-and-Home Series

USATSI_15448948_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Tavon Austin Works Out for AFC Team

USATSI_15015969_168388579_lowres
Football

Breakdown of What WVU Has Lost & Gained Through the Transfer Portal

USATSI_16062632_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

John Means Follows Up No-Hitter with Another Scoreless Outing

Screen Shot 2021-05-11 at 8.52.01 PM
Recruiting

WVU's Winning History & Culture Stand Out to 2023 DE David Ojiegbe